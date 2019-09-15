Where in the World is the Crossing?

Congratulations to Steve and Kathy Brown who celebrated their 44th anniversary on an Alaskan cruise. Oh, my cheetah. Betty Link had the time of her life visiting the Cheetah Outreach Project in Somerset West, Cape Town, South Africa on a Micato safari. Cheryl Palen and Brant Vickers narrowly escaped their recent Alcatraz swim! Thankfully, they remembered to take their Crossing just in case! Judy and George Mynatt read their Crossing copy while tripping through the maritime provinces of Canada. Diana VanRossum just couldn’t resist the Barbie Convention photo-op. What a fun and colorful adventure! Just in case you don’t happen to run into another Quail Creek resident at Costco, you can have the next best thing…the Crossing! Guess who? – Davey Jones. Lin and Steve Sanford vacationed in Hampshire, England and visited the famed Bombay Sapphire Distillery at historic Laverstoke Mill. Lindsay and Dave Dickinson scanned the skyline in Budapest as they cruised the Danube. Quail Creek editor Linda Robson at the iconic Norweigan resort, Solstrand Hotel and Spa in Bergen.

Connie Bandstra, Quail Creek Property Owners Association board of directors

Where in the world are you reading the Crossing? Submissions for the October issue must be received by Sept. 20. No photoshopped pictures will be included, and photos must include either the June, July, or August issue of the Crossing. A drawing for a $50 Quail Creek Grill gift certificate will be held for photo submissions during July, August, and September at the October Quail Creek board meeting.