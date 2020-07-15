Stay Tuned …

Kathi Bobillot
… for the green light to dance again. Until then, stay healthy!
Private lessons (one person or one couple), semi-private lesson (two or more couples), and group classes will resume as soon as possible.
Mostly likely private lessons will be approved first.
Choose from:
Ballroom (Foxtrot, Waltz, Tango, Viennese Waltz)
Latin (Salsa, ChaCha, Rumba, Samba, Mambo, Merengue)
Swing (East Coast—Single Time and Triple Time, West Coast)
Country (Texas 2 Step, 10 Step, Cowboy ChaCha)
Club Style (4 Count, Hustle, Nightclub 2 Step)
Please check my website for the latest information, www.2LeftFeat.com, or email Kathi at kathi@u-rDancing.com.