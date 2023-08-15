You’re Never Too Old to Learn Karate

Shari Rodgers

Guys, if you think you are too old to start karate, please read below!

We all know that as we grow older, there come some drawbacks. Your muscles start getting weaker, and physical exercises become more demanding. You see many changes in your body and cognitive functions as well. For these reasons, you may be wondering if you have become too old to learn karate. The answer is simply, no!

This sport is especially good for older gentlemen, and learning something new is good for your brain, body, and soul! All you need is the right mindset and the right instructor. We have the right instructor for you here at the Anza Athletic Club, Quail Creek Dojo, our own sensei (teacher) Stan Herum, who is over 70 years young himself. Stan understands and adapts the karate skills to the senior student. It’s about working within your abilities while learning these new skills. So, all you really need is the mindset!

Honestly, you’re never too old to increase the limits of your body and mind. Learning karate enables you to overcome both mental and physical barriers. As a side benefit, karate can help you learn to defend yourself or avoid a bad situation. How? It teaches you to be aware of your surroundings and how to react if someone tries to attack you, and how to avoid dangerous situations. By participating in karate, you discover that you can do things you are probably thinking are impossible at this moment. They are not impossible! You can do karate and do it well!

So, let’s talk about changes you will see early on once you start karate. You will find you can stretch better, walk with correct posture, and your balance will improve. As a result, your joints will grow stronger and you will reduce ligament strains. Did you know that around 36 million older American adults fall annually? Don’t become a statistic! You need to participate in activities that improve your resilience, strength, and balance. It is so important that you develop stronger joints and better posture and balance, which is what karate will do for you. Why not try karate and enjoy the benefits of improved confidence, cognitive function, and coordination? Oh, and don’t forget, it is a lot of fun as well!

Still not convinced? Well, here are some improvements that two Quail Creek residents wanted you to know about:

Rocco Colicchia: “It’s great conditioning for my whole body, and I quickly saw my balance/coordination improve. I am still working on my flexibility but seeing a difference. Of course, having some knowledge of self-defense has given me confidence. It is also a great bunch of folks who are very supportive. I am excited to test for my next belt rank!”

Peter Peca: “I began exploring karate during a Christmas visit by my daughter two years ago. Looking at the Anza schedule, she said, ‘They have karate. I’d like to try that.’ So, at the age of 79, I went with her to two classes, after which she left, and I am still going. Karate is both a physical and mental challenge, which will help you keep going with better balance. We would love to see some new participants.”

So, I hope you see that your age should never be an excuse for not learning karate—after all, it is just a number. Now is the right time to take on a different challenge. Feel free to stop by and watch or join right in. Classes are Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m. Ladies, you are welcome to come, too!