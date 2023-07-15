Lady Putters Celebrate Flag Day

Peggy McGee

In keeping with tradition, the Lady Putters dressed for the occasion. Many members donned their red, white, and blue to celebrate Flag Day on June 14.

The Lady Putters continue to meet every Wednesday during the summer, though their numbers are smaller with the winter residents headed north, and others are traveling to cooler climes. Check-in starts at 7:30 a.m., and putting begins promptly at 8 a.m. This is a great time for new members to try out the club. With fewer ladies putting, each session generally runs about 50 minutes, so they finish before it gets too hot to comfortably be outside.

Cost for putting is $1 each time you putt, and the annual membership fee is $20. It may be hot, but in accordance with proper golf etiquette attire, short shorts, tank tops, and strapless tops are a no-no, as is denim.