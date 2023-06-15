Where in the World Is the Crossing

John and Liz Livingston in Amsterdam traveling on a river cruise to Budapest
Quail Creek residents Carol Wiser and Nancy Hatch in beautiful Santa Barbara and touring the California central wine country
Phil and Shelby Geddes with their guide in Egypt
Mike and Betty Martins with Phil and Shelby Geddes in Italy
Liz Ashby at Castle Ashby in England
Liz Ashby and Peter Peca at Château de Pondres in Villevieille, France
Liz Ashby in London, England
Steve and Ann Williams at North Cape Norway
Bruce and Susan Smart visited the Iguazu Falls in Argentina, one of the seven natural wonders of the world, in March of this year during their recent trip to South America.
Skip and Perri Jones in Granada, Spain
Mike and Maggie Klimek had a visitor from Chicago mid-May. One of their many trips was to Tombstone, Ariz. Here they are with Dave Gayda.
Darthea Tilley and her daughter Susan Dailey spent 21 days traveling through Eastern Europe visiting seven former communist countries. One of their stops was at Bran Castle in Brasov, Transylvania, Romania, which was the inspiration for Bram Stocker’s 1897 novel Dracula.
Sheryl Eddings and Pat Colburn in front of the “library,” Ephesus, Turkey (photo by Pat Colburn)