We’re Singing Our Favorites! QC Chorus Concert April 5

Cyndy Geirada

Come hear the Quail Creek Mixed Chorus perform some of their favorite songs! You’ll be wowed by their theme song “One Voice;” have fun with “Joy to the World” (bullfrog version); remember the Beatles’ hits “Here Comes the Sun” and “Here, There and Everywhere;” swoon over Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love with You;” and remember the protest days when you hear “Big Yellow Taxi.” And that’s only the beginning!

Join us on Saturday, April 5, at 4 p.m. in the Madera clubhouse ballroom. Tables of 10 and a cash bar will be available. Tickets are $10 per person, cash or check only. Ticket sales will take place on Mondays, March 10, 17, 24, and 31, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Madera clubhouse lobby.

It’s a lovely way to begin the spring! We hope to see you there. For more information, call Cyndy Gierada at 520-445-6829.