State Medallion Winners

Gayle Montgomery

On Jan. 10 six Quail Creek Lady 9ers players participated in the Arizona State Medallion at the Oakwood Country Club in Sun Lakes. The weather was great, and a good time was had by all participants.

Congratulations to Quail Creek’s Jonel Dlugos and Linda Malone who took a third-place win. The ladies from Quail Creek Lady 9ers who made the trip to compete in the State Medallion Tournament were Elizabeth Cyprien, Jonel Dlugos, Cheryl Hauser, Linda Malone, Susan Struthers, and Diane Wilson. Quail Creek was well represented by these golf ambassadors.

1/02 4 Clubs and a Putter

Flight 1: 1st Elizabeth Cyprien, 2nd Jan Topolski, 3rd Rosemary Hensley, 4th Althea Critchlow, 5th Jonel Dlugos

Flight 2: 1st Dannette Palmer, 2nd Linda Morud, 3rd RuthAnn Foore, 4th Bonnie Dean

Flight 3: 1st Ilona Cofman, 2nd Lee Schmidt, 3rd Sherry Gail, 4th Barbara Ryan, 5th Debbie Valenzano, 6th Jill Wibbenhorst

Flight 4: 1st Millie Harris, 2nd Carol Sheppard, 3rd Billie Harsch, 4th Carol Wood, 5th Terri Didrickson

1/09 Stableford

Flight 1: 1st Susan Struthers, 2nd Linda Malone, 3rd Elizabeth Hays, 4th Michele Petitti, 5th Susan Wood, 6th RuthAnn Foore

Flight 2: 1st Barbara Lando, 2nd Millie Harris, 3rd Jean Liekhus, 4th Carol Wood, 5th Debi Vale