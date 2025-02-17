Open Studio Tour in Quail Creek

Ginny Hutcheson

The 2025 Tubac Center of the Arts Open Studio Tour is bringing 26 outstanding Quail Creek artists together in individual gallery settings at 10 different locations to showcase their talent and sell their artwork. Plan to spend the weekend visiting the artists, shopping for beautiful artwork, and learning more about the artists and their different media, including fine art paintings, photography, designer gourds, mosaic glass, jewelry, decorative baskets, mixed media, wood/metal tables, and more. Multiple artists will display at each location from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 14; Saturday, March 15; and Sunday, March 16, with some giving demonstrations of their artistic skills during that time.

Last year the Tubac Center of the Arts Open Studio Tour brought over 600 visitors to the Quail Creek community locations. Visit Quail Creek and spend an enjoyable day shopping at the 10 artist locations, having breakfast at the Madera clubhouse and lunch at the Grill.

The Open Studio Tour is an opportunity for artists from Nogales to Sahuarita to display and sell their artwork. Don’t miss out on a fun weekend and the opportunity to see so many creative masterpieces in one area. Artists in Quail Creek will be located at:

• 1388 E. Blue Granite Drive (pastel and expressive oils)

• 1467 E. Blue Granite Drive (watercolor and photography)

• 2333 E. Desert Pueblo Pass (acrylic, mixed media, wood/metal tables, and living nature art)

• 1818 N. Bayshore Drive (glass/mosaic)

• 2750 E. Eba Court (watercolor, oil, pastel/mixed media, and resin art)

• 2143 E. Spurwind Lane (baskets, silver jewelry, and gourds)

• 922 N. Turquoise Vista Drive (acrylic, watercolor, abstract acrylic, and wildlife scratchboard)

• 1101 N. Broken Hills Drive (colorful abstracts, mixed media wildlife, watercolor/oil, and Arizona landscapes)

• 2275 E. Copper Valley Way (watercolor/glass)

• 1524 N. Buttes Drive (fused glass)

This is a once-a-year opportunity to see museum-quality artwork and meet the artists who created these wonderful masterpieces. Many of the artists have perfected their skills by taking classes in Quail Creek from professional teachers at the Fine Arts Painting Club, the Gourd and Basket Weaving Club, the Art Glass Club, and the Lapidary Club.