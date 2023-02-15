We Are a ‘Borrowing’ Library

Alphie Smith

The Quail Creek Library at Madera clubhouse does not loan books like a public library does where you need to return items on a due date. Relying on an honor system, Quail Creek residents can “borrow” books and other library items for as long as needed. Our Quail Creek Library exists because of all the donations from you—the Quail Creek residents. Our Library Management Team and volunteers merely keep it in order daily.