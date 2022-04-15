Using Essential Oils for Foot Care

JoAnne Gaudioso

Essential oils are highly concentrated plant extracts that contain medicinal and healing properties known to boost immunity and alleviate stress and anxiety. Many essential oils boast anti-inflammatory properties and are considered pain relievers and even anesthetics, all of which are essential for foot pain relief.

Let’s talk about a few of the best essential oils for foot pain.

Peppermint: Peppermint essential oil serves as both a pain reliever and a mild anesthetic. It’s also anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and antispasmodic (prevents or lessens cramps and spasms).

Rosemary: Rosemary essential oil is an analgesic, antioxidant, antiseptic, and antispasmodic.

Lavender: Lavender essential oil is an analgesic, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antispasmodic.

Some additional oils that can be used for foot care are: frankincense, eucalyptus, ginger, and tea tree (known for its antifungal results, which can help treat nail fungus).

Three effective ways for treating foot pain are:

Foot bath: Simply fill a small tub with warm water and Epsom salts. Add the essential oil of your choice for relief to your muscles, pain, and soreness.

Foot massage: Mix the essential oil(s) of your choice with a carrier oil to create a soothing massage oil to treat the affected area.

Warm compress: Fill a bowl with hot or warm water. Add essential oils and mix thoroughly. Soak a towel or cloth and wring it out. Wrap it around the affected area and repeat.

