Roxanne Housley

The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) Community Outreach Committee needs pajamas! They will be collecting new pajamas and new books to support the Angel Heart Pajama Project. Collections bins will be set up at Madera Clubhouse from Nov. 16 to Dec. 4.

Angel Heart Pajama Project’s mission is to provide new pajamas and books to children who are abandoned, abused, removed from homes and placed in foster care or live in homeless shelters in the surrounding communities. Their belief is that every child deserves a nurturing bedtime.

Their need is for pajamas for every season, and they prefer that pajamas do not have a holiday theme. Please bring pajama sets (size 3 to XXL) although their greatest need is size 4 to 8 and L to XXL and a book that corresponds to the age of the child you are buying for. We encourage you to consider shopping for books at a local bookstore The Book Shop in Green Valley. Items should not be wrapped but may be tied together with a thin ribbon.

If you are unable to shop and would like us to shop for you, you may forward a check made out to TWOQC/Community Outreach with “Angel Heart” in the comments to: TWOQC/Angel Heart, P.O Box 395 Green Valley, AZ 85622 or drop it off at 549 N Eagle Rock Dr. and leave in the TWOQC box in the entryway.

We greatly appreciate any donations!