On Dec. 5, the chorus of the Performing Arts Guild will present Celebrate the Season with Song—and we want you to join us!

Tickets are just $47 for a delicious plated dinner (chicken piccata with sides and dessert) and an evening of holiday music and songs. The show starts at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. The bar opens at 5 p.m. and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online through the PAG website at quailcreekpag.org or through the Social Scene newsletter.

You’ll surely have holiday memories when you hear classic favorites like “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” “Christmas Time Is Here,” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” We’ll make you laugh with “Variations on Fa La La,” “No Time to Diet,” and a very minor “One Horse Open Sleigh.”

But that’s not all! Act Two will feature vocal solos and duets, a lovely “Christmas Waltz,” and holiday numbers with flute, piano, and drums. Act Three will involve you! We’ll have a sing-along of “White Christmas” and “Jingle Bells,” then finish with our traditional “Silent Night.” What better way to begin the holiday season than by joining us!

So mark your calendar and come Deck the Halls with the PAG Chorus on Saturday, Dec. 5. For more information, contact Cyndy Gierada at 520-445-6829.