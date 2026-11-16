Quail Creek resident Alice Dyke earned three medals at the recent Huntsman World Senior Games in St. George, Utah, a prestigious international event that attracted more than 11,000 athletes from around the world.

Competing in freestyle swimming events within her age division, Alice captured a bronze medal in the 100-meter freestyle and followed it with silver medals in both the 200-meter and 400-meter freestyle races.

Joining her at the games was her daughter, Julie Ford, a professor from Las Cruces, New Mexico, who also delivered an impressive performance, winning three silver medals and one bronze medal.

In addition to her accomplishments in the pool, Alice is an avid and accomplished golfer. She and her husband, Scott, have called Quail Creek home since 2003.

Congratulations to Alice and Julie on their outstanding achievements and successful representation at this world-class competition!