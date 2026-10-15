More Lady Putters Win $5

Peggy McGee

In late August and throughout September, three Lady Putters scored holes–in–one on the money hole, the hole deemed to be the most difficult for the day. The ladies setting up the course were correct when they declared which were the most difficult holes because on three of the five putting days, no one scored a hole-in-one on the money hole. Going home with an extra $5 in their pockets were members P.J. Fuller and Lynda Pilcher and guest Janet Pagliuca.

Ladies hitting five holes-in-one in a single day included: Cindy Losk, Sherri Norine, Betsy Martin, Wanda Martin, Candance Webb, Jane Chung, Peggy Swanson, Carol Ann Fougere, Diane Gordon, and Dorothy Hofmann.

Cathy Jones scored six holes-in-one and Yoshie Hennessy eight.