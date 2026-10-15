QCBC’s September 9-Ball In-House Tournament

Dennis Desmond and Alphie Smith

A competitive field of skilled participants arrived at the Billiards Room in Madera Clubhouse on Sept. 5, vying for the championship of this month’s 9-Ball Tournament.

The first Saturday of every month brings members of the Quail Creek Billiards Club (QCBC) together for challenging play, enjoyable moments, and bonding of friendships. As one player, Tommy O’Dierno, said several times throughout the tournament when an unexpected shot was made or an easy one just missed, “I love this game! Anything can happen!” The tournament drew others from the club, who came and watched the excitement, appreciating many of the shots.

Those lining up this month to compete were Bob Baker, Bob Coulter, Lenny Friedman, Tim Haug, Kay Mertes, Tommy O’Dierno, Darrell Pruitt, John Schroeder, and Alphie Smith. Dennis Desmond was once again the Tournament Director.

The tournament commenced with a double elimination format. It then transitioned to a high-stakes single-elimination phase as the competition advanced.

It was an enthralling championship final between two outstanding players, Lenny Friedman and Bob Coulter. The match was a compelling display of strategy and execution, keeping spectators thoroughly engaged. Friedman clinched the title, executing a masterfully precise combination shot in the decisive final frame to secure his well-deserved victory.

Congratulations are extended to Friedman for his exceptional win and Coulter for his commendable performance as the runner-up. Alphie Smith placed third, having competed against Friedman and Coulter in the final rounds. Appreciation goes to all the participants for their spirited competition and for making this month’s tournament such a memorable occasion.

QCBC’s popular, monthly In-House tournaments are held on the first Saturday of every month. With snowbirds returning, more members will be partaking in the games and competition. To become a QCBC member or learn more about what the club has to offer go to: qcbilliards.com.