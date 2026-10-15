Quail Creek Ladies’ Golf Leagues Join Forces for Charity

Maggi Gruber

The ninth Annual Chip in Fore Charity Quail Creek Ladies’ Charity Fundraiser is Oct. 2.

This event brings together the Ladies 18-Holer and 9-Holer Golf Associations along with Lady Putters in lighthearted competition to benefit four local charities. One Mulligan per person, one magic putt, closest to the pin, and a pro drive are all part of the planned fun before the groups head to the Crystal Ballroom for a luncheon. All lunch attendees will be eligible to win door prizes and contribute to a split-the-pot raffle with proceeds divided among the charities.

The four charities the Quail Creek Lady Golfers have chosen to support for this event are: Valley Assistance Services, Sahuarita Food Bank and Resource Center, Parkinson’s Support Group, and Hands of a Friend, which helps female victims of domestic abuse. At the luncheon a representative from each of the four charities will speak.

As each speaker shares a glimpse of the lives touched by this cause, the need is revealed: families searching for stability, individuals hoping for a safe place, and communities waiting for support that can change their future. By the end of the presentation, every person in the room understands that donating is more than giving money. It answers a real and urgent need with compassion, hope and meaningful action.

Everyone can “chip in” to support our efforts by writing a check to your favorite charity and donating non-perishable food items to support the Sahuarita Food Bank. Bins will be set up in the Pro Shop and in the Madera Clubhouse Lobby between Oct. 10 and 25 to collect the food donations.