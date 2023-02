The Quail Creek Semper Fi Club (QCSFC), in association with the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), Green Valley Chapter, joined forces for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots (TFT) campaign.

The campaign, at Quail Creek, started on Nov. 10 (Marine Corps Birthday) and concluded on Nov. 30. This year we collected more than four large boxes of toys and over $200 in monitory contributions. A big thank you to all who contributed.