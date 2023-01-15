Madaras Gallery Presents the Saguaro Pollock Series

From Thursday, Jan. 19, through Monday, Feb. 13, Madaras Gallery will present the Saguaro Pollock Series. Join award-winning Tucson artist Diana Madaras as she shares her interpretation of our iconic saguaro cactus, painted in the style of Jackson Pollock. During the opening night event, Diana will create an original painting, demonstrating the abstract expressionist technique made famous by Pollock. This new Pollock-inspired piece will be auctioned off at the end of the evening, joining her portfolio of four other saguaro Pollock paintings, on Jan. 19 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Madaras Gallery, located at 3035 N. Swan Road in Tucson, is open seven days a week. For more information, call 520-615-3001 or go to their website www.madaras.com.