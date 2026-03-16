Top Putters

Peggy McGee

During the past month, only five ladies scored a hole-in-one on the money hole, the hole believed to be the most difficult by those who set up the course. On two days, no one achieved that distinction. Going home with an extra $5 in their pockets were Shari Cerrone, Lou Moultrie, Mary Matheys, Tina Amado, and Wendy Van Dyck.

There were several ladies who scored five or more holes-in-one on other holes. Carol Bensen was the top scorer with eight. Ann Hay and Cathy Thiele each scored six on a single day. On other days, Cathy Thiele, along with Janet Wegner, Ann Williams, Gail Wilken, P.J. Fuller, Joan Gunnerson, and Elaine Walker, scored five. Scotty Giddings scored five holes-in-one on two different occasions.