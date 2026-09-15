There Will Be Trouble Brewin’ at the Javelina Hoedown!

Lisa Stilson

This year’s much-anticipated annual Javelina Hoedown is Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 8 p.m.Tickets are $50 per person and go on sale Sept. 24.

You certainly don’t want to miss out so don’t put off purchasing tickets because they always sell fast! Dust off your western attire and get ready for a fun-filled evening that’s open to everyone—members and non-members, residents and non-residents alike. There will be great food—a yummy chuckwagon buffet, plus great music and great dancing to Trouble Brewin’ … and of course an awesome western photo booth!

Why you should support this event: Because in addition to all the fun, it’s a great cause! It’s The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC’s) major fundraising event for its Scholarship Program, which grants scholarships to young women graduating from Sahuarita, Walden Grove and Rio Rico High Schools, plus, via our very unique AWE (Advancing Women Thru Education) program, scholarships for women over 21 returning to school in need of certification or training at a community college, university or trade school. And of course, TWOQC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization so what you spend may be tax-deductible.

So, bring your western cowboy/cowgirl attire and your wallet and don’t forget the fabulous Silent Auction with lots of great items and experiences: Private gourmet meals, concerts, cookies of the month, golf foursomes at local courses, jewelry, one of kind artwork donated by local artists in Quail Creek, Green Valley and Tubac to name a few.

Javelina Hoedown tickets will be sold in the Madera Clubhouse lobby, and this year for the first time we will be selling tickets online! Watch “Quail Creek POA Social Scene” for more details.

Can’t come to the Hoedown, but still want to support Scholarships? You can purchase 50/50 Raffle Tickets: 30 for $20. Who knows, you might be the lucky winner! Jackpots in the past have been upwards of $6,000, split between you and the scholarships!

Questions? Phone or text Suzanne Whisler at 503-460-7832 or email Francesca Moses at fmrmoses@gmail.com.