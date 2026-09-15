Farce of Habit, October 5 to 7

Dodie Martin

This October, the QC Performing Arts Guild will be performing Farce of Habit, and you’ll enjoy the nonstop hilarity of this Southern-fried farce that is full of physical comedy, outrageous characters, and nonstop chaos. This is a sequel to the PAG Spring Play Farce of Nature that was enthusiastically received by Quail Creek audiences in May.

Evening shows will be presented on Monday, Oct. 5 and Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. There is a matinee show on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 3 p.m. All shows are in the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom. The bar will be open an hour before each performance and the doors will open 30 minutes before showtime.

The shows cost $20 per person and seating will be cabaret style at tables of eight. Tickets will be sold online. You can reserve your seat by going to the PAG website at quailcreekpag.org and clicking on upcoming productions/tickets.

The story returns to the “Reel ‘Em Inn”, the finest little fishing lodge in the Ozarks. The proprietor, D Gene Wilburn, is looking forward to a peaceful fishing weekend on the lake. Instead, he finds himself surrounded by a hurricane of chaos, including his caffeine-addicted wife, leather-clad relatives, a pompous radio personality, and a nun with perfect comic timing – all while news of an axe murder on the loose adds to the pandemonium. Throw in the storm of the century that’s fast bearing down on nearby Mayhew, and D. Gene has no prayer of baiting a hook any time soon.

Enjoy great entertainment while supporting your talented friends and neighbors! For more information about the show or assistance with ticket sales, please call or text Debi Gutknecht at 208-481-0032.