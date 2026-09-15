Melani Caron

What Is Firewise?

Firewise is a voluntary national program by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), supported by agencies like the U.S. Department of the Interior, to help communities reduce wildfire risk. In Arizona, it’s managed by the Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM). The program encourages and recognizes the efforts property owners take to implement community-based solutions in creating defensible space around homes, implementing vegetation management, and fostering public awareness and education on mitigating risks from wildfire and reducing the chances of home ignition by wildfires.

Why Firewise for Quail Creek?

Quail Creek residents showed interest in the Firewise Program due to rising wildfire concerns linked to their desert surroundings. Community members are now exploring ways to assess and reduce wildfire risk. The advantages of becoming a Firewise Recognized Community include becoming eligible for community grants to help fund efforts to reduce wildfire risks at Quail Creek, opening the opportunity for homeowners to be eligible for homeowner insurance premium discounts by participating insurance companies such as USAA, and helping to improve property values in the community through the reduction of wildfire risks.

POA Website

More information on Firewise can be found on the Quail Creek website. Topics include: Wildfire risks specific to Quail Creek; Planned work on the adjacent Experimental Range to help reduce wildfire risk; Key factors that contribute to wildfire risk in our area; QCPOA wildfire risk reduction efforts and plans for the future and Practical steps residents can take to reduce wildfire damage to their homes

As of Nov. 19, 2025, Quail Creek was officially recognized as a nationally designated Firewise community. Thank you to Bob Knorr for his leadership in getting the Firewise Taskforce established at Quail Creek along with members Hayes Galitski, Trisha Tubbs, and John McGee for all of their hard work. Robson representatives Jack Sarsam and Tim Fudge, Board member Wayne Stadnik, and Quail Creek General Manager Melani Caron contributed in an advisory role.

Please be sure to share this Certificate of Recognition with your insurance carrier as this may help with a reduction in premium costs on your homeowners policy.