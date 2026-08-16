The Women of Quail Creek Stay Cool and Play Pool

Alphie Smith

Ten women members of The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) met in the Billiards Room at Madera Clubhouse on Thursday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to noon, to enjoy a morning of pool. This special, small-group event had not been held in three years, so there was enthusiasm from five of the women who had played together before.

Attending were Joan Brown, Jennie Gaines, Pam Hartwell-James, Deann Holtz, Lynn Kern, Cindy Mueller, Lisa Stilson, and Nancy Valdez. The event was hosted by Trisha Tubbs and Alphie Smith, both members of TWOQC and the Quail Creek Billiards Club (QCBC).

Most women had played before and paired up to play games of 8-Ball or 9-Ball. A couple of women brushed up on skills. For one member it was her first time playing, and so she was given instructions on stance, bridge, and how to shoot. By the end of the two hours everyone was playing pool.

The women socialized and had fun as they focused on each shot. The women stayed cool, played pool, and were “cool.”

All Quail Creek women residents are welcome to join TWOQC (womenqc.com) and participate in the social events and meaningful community projects that they do.

QCBC, who maintains the tables and Billiards Room for all residents, reserved the four tables for this special event. QCBC offers its members Women’s Social Billiards every Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon (qcbilliards.com).