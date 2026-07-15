Lady Putters News

Peggy McGee

Although the number of ladies showing up to putt has been decreasing as more are traveling to escape the rising temperatures, those braving the intense sun are putting very well as far as holes–in–one are concerned.

Scoring six holes–in–one in the first three weeks of the reporting period were: Dorothy Hofmann and Jill Wibbenhorst. Ann Hay, Linda Kelly, Nancy March, Cathy Jones, Cathy Thiele, Janet Wegner, and Denise White each scored five. Sherry Staab achieved this challenge two weeks in a row. In addition, Julie Wagner and Fran Bade both got a hole–in–one on the Money Hole and as a result went home with an extra $5 in their respective pockets.

The putting green was closed on June 17 and the rest period must have really energized the putters when a record setting 16 ladies scored five or more holes–in–one on June 24. They were Donna Romero with seven; and Cathy Thiele, Diane Zoretic, Dorothy Hofmann, Janet Wegner, Margarite Maytag, and PJ Fuller each recorded six. Scoring five holes–in-one that day were Andria Hardgrove, Ann Hay, Candance Webb, Joyce Clark, Sylvia Butler, Tina Amado, Yoshie Hennessy and guests, Elena Contreras and Jackie Wuolett.

Summer is a great time for potential new members to give the putters a try. With fewer golfers participating, there is no sense of urgency to rush making it a more relaxing experience for novices. One can try Lady Putters twice before making a commitment to join at $20 per year. There is a $1 greens fee each time one putts. With summer upon us, check-in time is 7:30 a.m. and putting starts promptly at 8 a.m.