Add a Spark of Excitement to Your Life!

A premier chance to join the Quail Creek POA board has arrived. As one of two resident representatives on the five-member council, you will serve a two-year term, shaping our neighborhood’s future, voicing neighbor insights, and contributing to committees.

Former board member Jeff Krueger noted his enjoyment working with the board to determine Quail Creek’s direction during his five-year term said, “I enjoyed my time during the five years I spent on the POA board working with the RCI-appointed board members to determine the direction and activities of Quail Creek.”

The window for the 2027-28 board begins Aug. 25. Submit your Statement of Intent, biography, and photo by 2 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2026. Packets are available at quailcreekhoa.org under the POA Board tab or at the QC Administration office, 904 N. Quail View Loop.

This is your chance to help shape the future path of our community. Serving a two-year tenure, you will act as one of two representatives chosen by residents to sit on the five-member council. In this vital role, you will give voice to the viewpoints and insights of your Quail Creek neighbors. You will also take an active part in all board sessions and contribute to several designated committees.

The exciting window to run for the upcoming 2027-28 QC board begins on Tuesday, Aug. 25. To throw your hat in the ring, ensure you deliver your completed Statement of Intent, a brief personal biography, and a photograph by 2 p.m. on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 22. You can easily find all essential candidate packets and qualification criteria online by visiting quailcreekhoa.org and looking under the POA Board tab, specifically within the 2026 Board of Directors Election section. If you prefer paper documents, feel free to pick up your forms at the neighborhood QC Administration office, situated at 904 N. Quail View Loop, right near the community dog park.

Be sure to submit your finished Statement of Interest (SOI) packet—complete with the required form, personal biography, and snapshot—to the community Administration office no later than 2 p.m. on the afternoon of Sept. 22. Afterward, the exciting Voting Election Period will take place from Oct. 20 through Nov. 10!

If you think retirement is just for relaxing, think again! Add a spark of excitement to your routine by joining the QC POA board and helping to shape our community.

To learn more about joining the QC board in 2026, please reach out to Stuart Lisk, the chairman of the QC Election Committee, by email at stuartl@comcast.net or by calling 425-941-7452.

Don’t just live in Quail Creek—help lead it.

Bring your ideas, experience, and voice to the table. Run for the POA Board of Directors and make a lasting impact on the community you call home.