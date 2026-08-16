Food for the Troops Collection Exceeded Expectations

Peggy McGee

The Green Valley Chapter Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) sends its heartfelt thanks to the many Quail Creek residents who supported their annual Food for the Troops collection on Independence Day. With your help, the Chapter collected over 135 lbs. of groceries in less than one hour that morning. The annual Food for the Troops collection donates the groceries to the junior airmen of the 162nd Wing, AZ Air National Guard.

In addition to the groceries, residents also donated $122 to the Food for the Troops pot as well as $81 from the 50-50 raffle proceeds. The money will be used to purchase gift cards for the Davis-Monthan Commissary to give to the troops to purchase the foods they need for a festive Thanksgiving meal. Many also purchased Jim Click raffle tickets so an additional $450 was placed in the scholarship fund. The scholarships are awarded to graduating JROTC students from the local high schools and educational grants are given to honorably discharged veterans who are enrolled at the University of Arizona.

The lucky winner of the 50-50 raffle was resident Sharon Vandenberg.

The generosity of Quail Creek residents is amazing and MOAA thanks you for your continuing support.