The Women Of Quail Creek Membership Renewal

Diane Gordon

It is time to renew your membership for The Women Of Quail Creek for 2023! This gives you the opportunity to enjoy many different small groups, the educational and fun monthly meetings, and the delicious luncheons. If you join as a new member, your dues cover the rest of 2022 and all of 2023.

The annual dues remain at $25. Many of you may wonder what your $25 provides. The funds from our membership dues are used for our operations budget for the year. All charitable donations are separate from these funds. Those dollars are obtained through our fundraising events. The money from the dues is budgeted for programs, decorations, membership, community outreach, and administration. There is a cost for the entertainment at luncheons and monthly programs. Most speakers receive an honorarium or donation. The decorations and other costs outside of the food for the luncheons are paid for from the dues. Dues help pay for the welcome parties for new members that membership hosts and for the name badges. Community outreach collections also come with some expenses that are part of the budget. The administration costs cover our Zoom account, MailChimp, and our website. There are expenses for the storage unit, for insurance, and for accounting. In addition, there expenses for printing, paper, ink, and other incidentals.

To enjoy the many activities of The Women Of Quail Creek, you must be a member. Our Guest Policy requires that only members may attend the small group or small group events, the luncheons, and the monthly meetings. The exceptions for the members-only policy are the Holiday Luncheon and the annual Guest Event for all women residents of Quail Creek.