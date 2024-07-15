The Quail Creek Veterans Golf Association Donates $1,000 to TROT

John McGee

On May 29 Quail Creek Veterans Golf Association (QCVGA) President Rene Gill presented a $1,000 check to Jeff Copfer, executive director of Therapeutic Riding of Tucson (TROT). TROT provides riding programs free of charge to veterans and first responders living with physical and/or emotional wounds. Their programs use the power of the human/horse connection to improve physical, mental, social, and emotional well-being.

For over a decade, the QCVGA has steadfastly supported our local veterans and active-duty military organizations. Since 2013, we have proudly donated over $33,000, including significant contributions to The Women of Quail Creek for their support of the Arizona Air National Guard. The QCVGA has golfing and social memberships open to all veterans, first responders, and our mission supporters. To explore more about our charitable initiatives and the impact we have made, we invite you to visit our website at qcvga.com.