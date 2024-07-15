PCQC May Photo Contest

Larry Hudson won first place with his photo Pecans and Cheese. Shari Rodgers won second place with her photo Eggs for Breakfast. Lois Haglund won third place with her photo Maine in Tucson.

The Photography Club of Quail Creek recently announced the winners of the May photo contest, which was focused on food.

Larry Hudson won first place with Pecans and Cheese, a photo of a cheese and nut plate taken during vacation in Cancun where “the RIU Hotel always prepared very attractive meals.” Larry took the photo with his iPhone 11 Pro Max, 4.25 mm lens, f/1.8, 1/125 sec, ISO 64, and no flash.

Shari Rodgers won second place with Eggs for Breakfast. Shari said the “food” theme was a real challenge for her, because she normally photographs dogs or wildlife. She “noticed the eggs within the bowl and the way the glass looked,” thought it might be an interesting shot, and was pleased with the result. Shari used her Nikon D500, 18 mm lens, f/5.6, 1/30 sec, ISO 1100, and no flash.

Lois Haglund won third place for her photo of a lobster roll, Maine in Tucson. Lois said she took the photo spontaneously when she and a friend were enjoying lunch in one of her favorite restaurants in Tucson (Kingfisher). She said the lobster roll looked so beautiful that she “couldn’t resist taking a picture,” because it “was nicely presented” and “rivaled anything [she] ever had in Maine!” Lois used her Samsung Galaxy S9 + phone with no flash.

The Photography Club of Quail Creek has a monthly photo contest in which members may submit up to three photos taken within the last 13 months and with minimal post-processing. Winners are selected by a panel of judges from across the country. The club also has a quarterly challenge in which members may submit up to three photos taken within the quarter. Extensive post-processing is allowed, and winners are selected by club member voting. The club also schedules episodic photo field trips and educational meetings.

Regular meetings are held the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m., usually at the Kino Conference Center, Mesquite Room. Consult the club’s website www.pcqc.org as well as the weekday HOA What’s Happening for additional information. Membership is open to all Quail Creek residents.