Tennis Club Ladies Gather for Charities and Holiday Cheer!

Cindy Gong

The ladies of the Quail Creek Tennis Club once again gathered together for social time, raising donations for two charities close to their hearts, lunch, and wonderful live entertainment from three members of their club. It was a joyous event, emceed by Santa’s elf (aka Jill Eisele) dressed in full elf attire!

Special guests from the Southern Arizona organization Make Way For Books were Fernando Gonzalez, digital director, and Mia Ruiz, a parent whose young daughter is a participant in the books program. The organization provides resources and promotes reading for children of all ages. The club members’ donations included 30 books and $1,343 in monetary donations.

The Sahuarita Food Bank also benefited from the event with 90 pounds of food donated.

Holiday entertainment was provided by Chris Moravchik, pianist; Ellen Entwistle, flautist; and Teresa Lewis, vocals. What an amazing trio of talent!

Truly a morning of holiday gratitude! Thank you to all who participated!