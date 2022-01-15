QCMGA Has a New Leader

Bill Sheppard has been elected as the new president of the Quail Creek Men’s Golf Association (18-Holers) for 2022. Bill takes over for Martin Wibbenhorst who has done an outstanding job leading the association through a very tough year. Weekly golf activities have continued, despite periodic COVID surges and some unique golf play restrictions to keep everyone safe.

The new QCMGA board will again be sponsoring the annual invitational event in February—after a two-year absence—as well as making a few other changes. All look forward to a more normal and successful year in 2022.