A Holiday Carol a la The Women of Quail Creek

Sharon Pulcinella

Think your holidays went by in a blur? The Women of Quail Creek would like to challenge you to a “Twelve Days of Christmas” face-off! (Feel free to sing out loud!)

On the first day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek

Discussed their favorite mysteries.

On the second day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek

Met to share their family genealogies.

On the third day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek

Together read When Harry Met Minnie

On the fourth day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek

Followed Bonnie Hyra through Tucson city.

On the fifth day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek

Made festive wreaths of various teas.

On the sixth day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek

Had lunch with Mr. and Mrs. Santy (Claus).

On the seventh day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek

Decorated Christmas cookies.

On the eighth day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek

Learned to make Norwegian lefse.

On the ninth day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek

Celebrated with their various committees.

On the tenth day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek

Toured Desert Meadows in Green Valley.

On the eleventh day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek

Viewed the Alexander Hamilton movie.

On the twelfth day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek

Rested from a month of raucous revelry!