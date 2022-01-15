A Holiday Carol a la The Women of Quail Creek

Sharon Pulcinella
Think your holidays went by in a blur? The Women of Quail Creek would like to challenge you to a “Twelve Days of Christmas” face-off! (Feel free to sing out loud!)
On the first day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek
Discussed their favorite mysteries.
On the second day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek
Met to share their family genealogies.
On the third day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek
Together read When Harry Met Minnie
On the fourth day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek
Followed Bonnie Hyra through Tucson city.
On the fifth day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek
Made festive wreaths of various teas.
On the sixth day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek
Had lunch with Mr. and Mrs. Santy (Claus).
On the seventh day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek
Decorated Christmas cookies.
On the eighth day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek
Learned to make Norwegian lefse.
On the ninth day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek
Celebrated with their various committees.
On the tenth day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek
Toured Desert Meadows in Green Valley.
On the eleventh day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek
Viewed the Alexander Hamilton movie.
On the twelfth day of Christmas The Women of Quail Creek
Rested from a month of raucous revelry!