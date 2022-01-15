Table Tennis Club

Is it ping pong or table tennis? Which came first, the chicken or the egg? Some say the game was originally called Gnip Gnop. No matter what you want to call it, it is a fun and friendly game!

We meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Anza facility in the Cholla Room. “Doubles” are played on four tables to accommodate a large number of players. (There is no charge to play.) On Sundays there is a more serious “singles” practice session from 1 to 3 p.m. at the same time and location. The club has players ranging in caliber of play from intermediate to advanced levels. Of special note—we have six fun players aged in their 80s who “hold their own” against their less experienced opponents.

Coordinator Tom Herder can be reached at 763-412-8131 or [email protected]