Stay Active with the Quail Creek Singles Club

The Quail Creek Singles Club celebrated the end of the season with a Cinco de Mayo-themed meeting and dinner. More than 40 members gathered to eat a delicious dinner, including a taco bar with all the fixings. Monthly meetings will be on hiatus over the summer, but group activities will continue with golf, movies, dinners at the grill, and dinners at local restaurants. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Oppenheimer are two movies planned for summer viewing. Sunday Jazz at Brother John’s in Tucson is on the schedule for late June. Also planned are some top Tucson eateries mentioned in an article naming Tucson a “City of Gastronomy.” “Pop-up” cocktail parties and a recreational venue are in the works as well. The club prides itself on having a growing membership who enjoy a variety of activities.

It’s easy to join. There is no membership fee. Simply email Nancy Katzberg at [email protected] to be added to GroupWorks. Once you’ve been added to GroupWorks, you will receive notification of all upcoming activities via email and will be able to RSVP for any event of your choosing.