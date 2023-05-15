QC Billiards Club Wins Tournament

Alphie Smith and Dennis Desmond

The Quail Creek Billiards Travel Team won their 8-Ball Tournament on April 8, this time against Rincon Country West RV Resort. The tournament took place in the QC Billiards Room at the Madera clubhouse.

The outcome was Quail Creek 36, Rincon West 12. Rincon West is the latest addition to the schedule of Resort teams in Southern Arizona that QC Billiards Club plays. All participants enjoyed the games and lunch at the Grill afterwards.

Members of the QC Billiards Club team were John Andersen, Mike Carey, Bob Coulter, Dennis Desmond, Lenny Friedman, Terry Haggart, Skip Jones, Mike Ohrel, and Manny Quijada.