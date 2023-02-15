Shotokan Karate Club—Quail Creek Dojo

Have you ever thought about doing martial arts? Did you know you can right here in Quail Creek?! Classes are now available, and you can learn the traditional Japanese martial art known as Shotokan Karate. Yep, right in our gym. You not only learn self-defense, but you will develop confidence, balance, discipline, and concentration in doing karate. Your flexibility, endurance, balance, strength, and mental acuity will also improve.

The instructor, known as Sensei (meaning teacher), is Stan Herum who is a 4th dan (rank) black belt in Shotokan Karate and lives here in Quail Creek. His goal is to bring the teachings of Shotokan Karate to Quail Creek while instilling mutual respect and self-confidence in his students.

“Dojo” means a place of learning, and classes are open to both men and women who are interested in developing the skills of karate. Beginning rank starts with a white belt, and you progress in rank and belt color as you obtain greater skill and ability. The Dojo has a mix of belt colors and skill levels where all participants learn together.

You will never know what you are capable of if you don’t try. Stop by and observe a class or come prepared (sweats or comfortable workout attire) to try it out! Classes are Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. and Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.