Sahuarita Triathlon II Draws Enthusiastic Crowd

Lenny Friedman

What was originally intended to be a one-time event has quickly turned into a growing local tradition. Following the overwhelming enthusiasm from participants in the inaugural Sahuarita Triathlon, many urged the Quail Creek Disc Golf Club to host a second competition.

The Sahuarita Triathlon II, held on April 11 at Quail Creek Veterans Municipal Park, delivered another day of fun, friendly competition, and community spirit.

Unlike a traditional triathlon featuring swimming, biking, and running, this unique event combined pickleball, cornhole, and disc golf. Sixteen participants, ranging in age from 20 to 82, competed under ideal weather conditions, completing the triathlon in just over three hours.

Competitors were divided into two groups of eight. Each team played three cornhole games, three pickleball matches, and six disc golf holes, with top performers advancing to the championship rounds.

In the final results: Tom Dean and Vicki Love captured the gold medal in cornhole. Craig Witt and Fred Baum earned gold medals in both pickleball and disc golf.

For many participants, the event marked their first experience with disc golf. Several expressed interest in continuing the sport at local courses, including the six-hole course at Quail Creek Veterans Municipal Park, the nine-hole labyrinth course, and the 18-hole maze course in Man in the Maze Park.

Because of comments from the participants such as “another great success” and “it was a lot of fun,” the Quail Creek Disc Golf Club plans to host additional triathlons in the future.

For more information about disc golf or upcoming events, contact lenny.discgolf@gmail.com or join the club on the TeamReach app using code QCDGC2024.