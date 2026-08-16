Relishing Pickleball: The Wild, Wonderful World of Pickleball

David Zapatka

There’s something audacious about the name. Pickleball. Say it out loud. You can’t help but grin. It turns out that is exactly the point!

Millions of people are discovering that a paddle, a whiffle-like ball, and a court the size of a badminton court can do something that gyms and wellness apps cannot. Pickleball ignites a spark of pure, uncomplicated fun that many people assumed had burned out years ago.

Somewhere between our jobs and our responsibilities, many of us quietly retired from play. This loose, unstructured, gloriously ridiculous activity you threw yourself into was fun. It wasn’t because it burned a particular number of calories. It was because it was belly-laughing, score-forgetting, can’t-stop-smiling, fun.

Adult life has a way of rationalizing leisure into productivity. We don’t walk. We get our steps in. We don’t swim. We do laps. Even hobbies carry the pressure of optimization.

Pickleball defiantly refuses that framework. It dares you to follow it somewhere lighter, jovial, more fun.

Part of what makes pickleball so irresistibly fun is its architecture. The court is small and roughly a quarter the size of a tennis court. This means you’re always close to other people and always one unexpected angle away from a ridiculous, rally-ending shot that makes everyone on the court burst out laughing. The game rewards patience, creativity, and touch over raw power. This means a 65-year-old retiree can absolutely ambush a 30-year-old former college athlete. That moment never stops being delightful.

That leveling quality is socially radical. When physical dominance becomes a minor factor, games fill up with conversation, laughter, and contagious warmth that spills well beyond the court. Strangers share courts. Someone brings snacks. Somehow, everyone leaves in a better mood than they arrived.

Researchers have long understood that play is not frivolous. It is essential fuel. It builds social bonds, reduces cortisol levels, sharpens problem-solving skills, and reactivates parts of the brain dulled by routine. In children, we call it developmental. In adults, it’s often called a waste of time and that is spectacularly wrong.

Fun operates on intrinsic motivation. You do it for the joy of the thing itself, not the outcome around it. That’s increasingly rare in a world optimized for productivity. Pickleball, with its goofy name and infectious energy, is a portal, a wormhole, back to that wide-open, nothing-to-prove state.

You don’t need talent. You don’t need youth. Just grab a paddle and a ball and go. Find some public courts (there are more every year) and a willingness to look slightly ridiculous for the first 20 minutes.

After that, you’ll be hooked. It’s not because you’re getting a workout. It’s because you’re having the kind of fun you’d almost forgotten was still yours to have.

Have a question about pickleball? Want to know more about the sport, the rules, equipment or have some pickilicious news you would like to share with our pickleball community? Email David Zapatka at dzapatka@wbhsi.net.