Stars and Stripes Pickleball Event

Shireen Kolarik

Quail Creek Pickleball Club (QCPC) members celebrated America’s 250th with a July 4th Team Play Social Event. Players at all levels were randomly divided into two teams, Stars and Stripes. They enjoyed social pickleball play with a slight team twist, as individual game scores from each level were combined for the team scores. Over 100 pickleball club members enjoyed a beautiful morning, music, and friendly competition. Snacks and drinks were available during play, and the event concluded with cake and a prize raffle. QCPC is looking forward to planning another fun event for our members.