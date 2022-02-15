Relay For Life Team Wishes to Honor Cancer Survivors and Caregivers

The Quail Creek Fights Back Relay For Life team is seeking cancer survivors in order to honor them for their successful cancer journey. Cancer caregivers will be honored also for their dedication to someone who has been touched by cancer. Please contact Ginny at [email protected] for an invitation to the April 2 Green Valley/Sahuarita Relay For Life event at Rancho Resort Park at 15900 S. Rancho Resort Blvd., Sahuarita, Ariz.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. with registration and opening ceremonies at 11 a.m. Then a cancer survivor/caregiver lap (walk, run, or just stand or sit on the track) while many others cheer all of the survivor/caregivers for their successful cancer journey and caregiver dedication. After this lap, those being honored will be invited to a survivor/caregiver social. Teams of individuals will be walking laps throughout the day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in honor of survivors and in memory of those who lost their cancer battles. Special laps during the day will be for breast cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer, and other cancers. Individuals will be dressed for that specific cancer lap. Skin cancer survivors might walk with an umbrella. Breast cancer survivors might dress in pink, and some might wear a decorated bra on top of their clothes. A day of celebration and memory takes place until around 8 p.m. when teams walk in silence along a row of lighted luminaria bags labeled with names and photos of those who survived and those who lost their battles. During this lap, names on the bags will be read out loud.

To register for the Quail Creek team (as a survivor or caregiver), request a luminaria bag, or to donate to the team, go to www.relayforlife.org/gvsahuaritaaz. To donate a sponsorship in honor or in memory of someone who has been touched by cancer, contact Ginny at [email protected]