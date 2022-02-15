Quail Creek Residents Help Clean Up Sahuarita Roads

The Town of Sahuarita operates an Adopt-A-Roadway program where residents in groups adopt sections of road to clean up. The sections are approximately one mile long, and each group commits to clean their section four times each year. Many sections are double-adopted, so they get cleaned every six weeks—and some of them really need it.

Several groups in Quail Creek participate in this program, including the residents of Quail Creek, the residents of N. Tamarack Court, the Rainbow Club of Quail Creek, the Quail Creek Democratic Club, and the Neighbors of Unit 11. You may have seen the signs on Old Nogales and other nearby roads that announce the group(s) who have adopted them. Each cleanup event takes from 8 to 12 people, so it’s not usually difficult to assemble a group.

This is a good program, and it’s easy to do. A typical pickup takes from 60 to 90 minutes. It’s just a nice walk while you help tidy up our community. The town supplies bags, pickers, gloves, and safety vests, and picks up all the bags when the group is done. A typical job fills from 11 to 20 bags and often finds other larger items for disposal.

There are several sections of roadway that could use double adopting near Quail Creek and within the town. If you are interested or know of a group who might be, contact Bill Foraker at 812-878-0587 or email him at [email protected] for details on the program. When you’re ready to adopt, Bill will get you in touch with John Garcia who manages the program for the Town of Sahuarita.