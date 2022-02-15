What’s Up with the Chorus? Figure Out the Clues and Win a Ticket to the April 26 Show!

Cyndy Gierada

The Performing Arts Guild (PAG) Mixed Chorus is getting ready for their next performance on April 26. And in addition to preparing some really dynamite music for you, they’re clowning around with props.

The props represent clues to the names of some of the songs they’ll be performing. From a number first performed in 1829 as an opera, then becoming a popular theme song for a 1949–1957 TV show; to the theme song from Despicable Me 2; to a classic girls’ doo-wop number about candy; a memorable number from The King and I; to which QC used their own story, and a final singalong medley by a group of bugs.

The reason for these props? If you can identify titles of the songs, you’ll win a complimentary ticket to the show on April 26. Once you’ve figured out the answers, call Cyndy at 520-445-6829. The first four people to have all music correctly identified win.

The PAG Mixed Chorus of 23, with Bill Foraker on the drums and Cyndy Gierada at the piano, will bring you to your feet when you hear their great harmonies! Tickets will go on sale in the Madera Clubhouse lobby on Wednesday, March 16, from 9 to 11 a.m., and every Wednesday following that. Tickets are $10 (cash/check) reserved seating. Doors open at 6 p.m. and, of course, there will be a cash bar!

Don’t miss this entertaining event brought to you by your talented friends and neighbors! See you on April 26!