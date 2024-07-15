‘Quail Creek’s Got Talent’ Show Open Auditions August 8

The Quail Creek’s Got Talent Show will return this summer on Saturday, Aug. 17, in the Madera clubhouse Crystal Ballroom. The Performing Arts Guild (PAG) will be selling show tickets in the clubhouse lobby on Tuesday, July 16, from 7 to 11 a.m. and on Tuesday, July 23, from 8 to 11 a.m. Tickets are only $10 each, with half the proceeds going to the local food banks. Ticket sales are by cash or check only. Come to the show to see your very talented friends and neighbors perform!

For those people who want to be in the show, auditions will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8, in the ballroom from 6 to 9 p.m. Dust off those vocal chords, limber up those fingers, stretch out those leg muscles, and start rehearsing for audition time! Anyone who wants to be part of the show is welcome to sing, dance, play an instrument, or simply act up. You don’t need to be a member of PAG. Performers are responsible for their own costumes, props, makeup, or whatever else they may need. The maximum length of numbers/skits/monologues is 5 minutes. PAG will have their sound system and CD players available for the show. There is a piano already onstage if needed by the performer. There will be a dress/technical rehearsal the evening of Aug. 16, which all performers will be required to attend. Auditions will be held privately.

To reserve an audition spot or purchase show tickets on other dates, please email Davey Jones at [email protected].