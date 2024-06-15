General Manager’s Report

Melani Caron

With June designated as National Safety Month, I wanted to take a moment to discuss the importance of driving safely within and outside of Quail Creek. In case you weren’t aware, my office faces the second stop sign nearest the dog park. On almost a daily basis, I witness golf carts, bicyclists, and cars not coming to a full stop, but rather “rolling” through as they quickly glance to the left and the right, hurried to continue their travels. I have witnessed one car accident due to a failure to stop at this very intersection, which was one too many.

Driving is a daily activity for many of us, whether we’re commuting to work, running errands, or simply enjoying a leisurely drive. It’s crucial to prioritize safety. Here are some key points about defensive driving and how it can help you stay safer on the road:

Managing Your Speed: Speeding is a common cause of accidents. Always obey speed limits and adjust your speed based on road conditions, traffic, and weather. Remember that slower speeds allow for better reaction times and reduce the severity of collisions. The speed limit on the main loops is 35 mph, with 25 mph as the speed limit within each unit.

Expecting the Unexpected: Anticipate the actions of other drivers, and be prepared for sudden lane changes, braking, or unexpected maneuvers. Defensive driving involves staying alert and ready to react to any situation. Please stop at stop signs, use your blinker, and avoid darting across traffic—give yourself ample time.

Staying Alert and Distraction-Free: Distracted driving is a significant risk. Avoid using your phone, adjusting the radio, or engaging in other distractions while driving. Keep your focus on the road and your surroundings. We have many who enjoy walking in the community, too—please stay alert.

Practicing a Safe Following Distance: Maintain a safe following distance from the vehicle in front of you. The “three-second rule” is a good guideline: Choose a fixed point (like a sign or tree) and count three seconds from when the car ahead passes it. If you reach that point before counting to three, you’re following too closely. Traffic can be busy on I-19. Please leave early to ensure you have ample time to reach your destination without feeling rushed.

Adapting to Road and Weather Conditions: Adjust your driving style based on road conditions (wet, icy, or uneven surfaces) and weather (rain, snow, fog). Slow down and increase your following distance when visibility is poor or roads are slippery. While the weather in Southern Arizona is typically dry, we do need to be prepared for the occasional rain or weather with poor visibility.

By making conscious choices and following these principles, we can collectively create safer roadways for everyone. Stay safe out there!