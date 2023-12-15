Quail Creek Women Chip in for Charity

Michele Gazica

More than 170 women golfers opened their hearts and checkbooks on Nov. 9 at the annual Give Back to the Community golf tournament and luncheon. This year’s Chip in for Charity event was chaired by Patty Harmon, vice president of the Quail Creek Ladies Golf Association.

More than $13,000 was raised through direct donations and a “split the pot” raffle, and contributions disguised as magic putts, pro drives, mulligans, and closest-to-the-pin entries. Four local charities were on hand to make presentations, answer questions, and accept donations. They were Valley Assistance Services, Hands of a Friend, Sahuarita Food Bank, and Parkinson’s Support Group of Green Valley. In addition to cash donations, the Quail Creek community donated 22 bins of non-perishable food items for the Sahuarita Food Bank.

The Chip in for Charity Committee thanks the golfers, the event volunteers, the golf staff, and those who contributed to our food drive.