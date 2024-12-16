Quail Creek Women Chip in for Charity

Cyndi Hoover

What a wonderful event—again!

On Nov. 14 the Ladies 18-Hole Golf Association, the Ladies 9-Holers, and the Lady Putters came together to sponsor this annual community-wide event, which included a fun format golf play and a wonderful luncheon in the Madera ballroom. More than 165 women participated in this event!

Through the generosity of all involved, a total $14,630 was collected, a record in the seven years the golf associations have been sponsoring this event. The money was raised through direct donations, a “split the pot” raffle, and the purchase of game cards by the participants.

The funds collected went directly to four local charities: The Parkinson’s Support Group of Green Valley, Valley Assistance Center, Hands of a Friend, and the Sahuarita Food Bank. In addition to cash donations, the Quail Creek community also donated non-perishable food items to the Sahuarita Food Bank.

Thank you to all the ladies who made this a memorable event and for supporting these worthy causes. See you again next year!