Putt vs. Putt

On Oct. 30, just in time for a pre-Halloween celebration, the SaddleBrooke Ranchette Putters traveled south to join the Quail Creek Putters in the annual friendly competition between the two clubs. Each of the five-lady teams had representatives from both clubs.

The first place team with a score of 242 included Quail Creek (QC) Putters Yoshie Hennessy, Deb Melton, and Diane Gordon, while Gillian Cook and Bev Franklin represented SaddleBrooke Ranch (SB). Each earned $30 for her efforts.

On the second place team were Pat Albu, Pamela Engelhardt, and Sue Marx from SB and Lee Schmidt and Carol Nowak from QC. They each received $25 for their score of 249.

The hardest working team, in that they had to putt the most, included Susan Schaefer (QC), Mary Ann Frelund (SB), Monica Forgey (SB), Peggy Swanson (QC), and Stacy Raaf (SB). Each went home with an extra $20 in her pocket.

The Lowest Individual Scorers were Diane Gordon (QC) with a 35 and Sandy Buonango (SB) with a 37.

There were ties for Most Holes-in-One: Lynn Wagner and Evie Falk, both from SB, scored four, while Quail Creekers Cindy Losk, Linda Pilcher, and Cathy Thiele scored three. They each won $25.

It was the Quail Creek Putters who scored a hole-in-one on the Mystery Hole, the hole believed to be the most difficult by those who set up the course. Winning $35 each for this achievement were Lynda Pilcher, Cyndi Lorenzen, and Cindy Losk.

After all the work of putting, the ladies enjoyed a celebratory luncheon in the Crystal Ballroom.