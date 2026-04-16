Quail Creek Nurses Enjoy a Wild Afternoon

Janine Baxter

On March 15, the Quail Creek Nurses took in an afternoon of fun, laughter, and a little bit of the Old West! The excursion began with a delicious meal at the beloved Little Anthony’s Diner, where the retro atmosphere set the perfect tone. The classic cars, vintage posters, and nostalgic memorabilia scattered throughout the diner sparked warm conversations and fond memories, transporting everyone back to their younger years.

From there, the group headed next door to the iconic Gaslight Theater to take in The Belle of Tombstone, a lively wild west melodrama packed with saloon girls, rowdy barroom brawls, and daring stagecoach robberies. The production delivered plenty of laughs, cheers, and playful booing—exactly the kind of lighthearted entertainment that makes the Gaslight Theater a Tucson treasure. A big thank you to Bobbi Fischer for coordinating the event.

Our next outing will be on Tuesday, April 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jennie Gaines is arranging a visit to the Historic Hacienda de la Canoa (Canoa Ranch) where we will enjoy a Walking Tour followed by a picnic lunch. These tours provide a look into the ranch’s history, its buildings, corrals, and the people who lived and worked there.

Lastly, we want to make sure to invite all nurses in the Quail Creek community to join us in 2026. We are always welcoming new members. There are no membership fees. We typically meet once per month and nurses can participate in any and all activities that are of interest to them. Questions? Contact 2026 chairperson Janine Baxter. janine_baxter@hotmail.com or 509–919-1399.