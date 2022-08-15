Quail Creek Needs You!

The nomination period for Quail Creek Property Owner’s Association (POA) Board of Directors opens on Aug. 23. Candidates interested in running for the membership-elected board seat for the 2023-24 term may submit a Statement of Intent beginning Aug. 23.

The voting period for the Quail Creek POA annual election to fill one of the two POA member-elected board positions will begin on Oct. 18 and end on Nov. 8. All elections—national, state, or local—are important, but this one affects each POA member in Quail Creek. The person elected will serve a two-year term, representing all members of the POA board, which is responsible for running our community and ensuring it continues to be the great place it is to live. Candidates must be a POA member in good standing. It is recommended that the member be a fulltime resident and have previously served on at least one board-authorized committee.

POA board members must be willing to participate in all board meetings and assignments, including serving as liaisons to various board-appointed committees. Being a POA board member requires a commitment of time and energy, but the results can be so rewarding. You have the satisfaction of knowing you are making a positive contribution to the community in which you live. You can make a difference!

Starting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, interested members may obtain a Statement of Intent from the POA Administrative office at 904 N. Quail View Loop or online at quailcreekhoa.org. Once the required information is completed, the signed Statement of Intent and accompanying documentation (bio and picture) should be returned to the Administrative Office to the attention of the Election Committee.

The completed information must be received at the Administrative Office by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The candidate’s information will be included in the October issue of the Quail Creek Crossing. During non-office hours, please use the locked drop box.

If you have any questions, please email Jack Royer at [email protected] or call 913-219-3069.