Heather ‘lil Mama’ Hardy—More Violin

Join virtuoso Heather “lil Mama” Hardy and her all-star band on a journey through fiddle music that includes everything from old time to blues to bluegrass to “Gypsy jazz” to modern, and more. Get ready for an evening of singing, playing, and good old-fashioned fun.

The show, produced by Khris Dodge Entertainment, is on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in the Madera Clubhouse Ballroom. There will be a cash bar at 6 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.

Beverages purchased at the cash bar are permitted in the Crystal Ballroom. Concerts are 75-90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission.

No outside beverages are allowed in the ballroom. No refunds/no exchanges (all sales are final).